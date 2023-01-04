Bangladesh wants fuel from India at an affordable price: Nasrul Hamid tells Indian minister

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has expressed Bangladesh's interest to import more petroleum at an affordable price from India.

He conveyed this while making a courtesy call on India's Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Housing, Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri in Delhi.

During the meeting they discussed various issues related to mutual interest.

The Power Division issued a press release in this regard.

Nasrul Hamid discussed diesel import, India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline, Engineers India Limited (EIL), increasing energy cooperation, exchange of experience, training and human resource development, LNG import, offshore gas exploration etc with the Indian minister.

He also discussed the overall situation of the energy sector in Bangladesh.

The Indian minister invited Nasrul Hamid to the India Energy Week scheduled for next February.

He said that India will work closely with Bangladesh in the area of energy cooperation.

"If Bangladesh wants to open the energy market, India will extend necessary cooperation," he said, adding that modernization of petroleum institutes and development of human resources can be done together.

Among others, Power Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, BPDB Chairman Md. Mahbubur Rahman and High Commissioner of Bangladesh Md. Mostafizur Rahman were present d uring the meeting.