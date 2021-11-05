Bangladesh in talks with Saudi company for 1GW solar project

Energy

TBS Report
05 November, 2021, 08:30 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 08:49 am

Related News

Bangladesh in talks with Saudi company for 1GW solar project

The country is also engaging in early talks with ACWA Power about a potential green hydrogen project, said Salman F Rahman, MP, the private sector industry and investment adviser to the prime minister

TBS Report
05 November, 2021, 08:30 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 08:49 am
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Bangladesh is in talks with Saudi energy company ACWA Power to develop a large solar project which would supply Southeast Asian nations with one gigawatt of electricity as it shifts towards more clean energy sources, said Salman F Rahman, MP, the private sector industry and investment adviser to the prime minister.

The country is also engaging in early talks with ACWA Power, in which the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF holds a 44% stake, about a potential green hydrogen project, Salman F Rahman, MP, told Arab News.

"We have been talking with ACWA power for solar. In fact, ACWA power people were there in Bangladesh recently and they met our ministry of energy and they are negotiating a large solar project, a one gigawatt solar project. So, that is under negotiation," he said.

"We hope to conclude it soon and they will be signing an agreement pretty soon," he added.

Bangladesh has an installed capacity of 2.4 gigawatt, Rahman added, and the country needs more energy to expand the economy and attract investors.

The drive for the hydrogen comes as a result of Bangladesh's plan to establish a terminal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG). The same terminal can import green ammonia, which can be converted into green hydrogen.

"We are developing, with the Japanese government, a deep-sea port in Bangladesh where we are going to put an onshore LNG terminal and LPG terminal. So we are now thinking that this is the right time, because this is in the planning stage that we should also have an onshore ammonia terminal," Salman F Rahman, MP said. 

"We are talking to ACWA power on green hydrogen as well, but that is a longer-term project because at the moment, even that technology is not perfected yet and the cost is still pretty high," he further added. .

ACWA Power is one of three partners in Saudi Arabia's first green hydrogen project along with NEOM and US-based Air Products. The venture plans to export its first green ammonia project in early 2026 and it is looking for long-term off-takers of the fuel.

 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Solar Power / green energy / Hydrogen Power / Bangladesh / Saudi Arabia / Salman F Rahman / ACWA Power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

15h | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

15h | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

15h | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

3
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club