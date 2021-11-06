Bangladesh to reduce fuel price when global market sees fall: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said the government would adjust downward fuel price immediately after the price falls in the global market.

"Fuel price was also reduced in 2016. Now the price has been adjusted for price hike in international market as well as for stopping smuggling," he said this while exchanging views with journalists.

Nasrul said the government has re-fixed the prices of diesel and kerosene on November 4 for the greater national interests after considering overall perspectives though diesel price in Bangladesh is still lower than other neighboring countries.

He said every litre diesel price was 89.79 rupees or Tk 104 in Kolkata today. The matter of entering of huge number of freights through 26 land ports every day to Bangladesh should also be considered as there is risk of smuggling too, he mentioned.

The state minister underscored the need for going towards using of electric vehicles. If eclectic public transports can be used, eco-friendly transportation would be ensured, he said.

Electric vehicle engine is more capable and cost-effective and if electric vehicle can be used, it would reduce costs of fuel imports too, he said.