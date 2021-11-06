Bangladesh to reduce fuel price when global market sees fall: Nasrul

Energy

BSS
06 November, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 08:41 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to reduce fuel price when global market sees fall: Nasrul

BSS
06 November, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 08:41 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said the government would adjust downward fuel price immediately after the price falls in the global market.

"Fuel price was also reduced in 2016. Now the price has been adjusted for price hike in international market as well as for stopping smuggling," he said this while exchanging views with journalists.

Nasrul said the government has re-fixed the prices of diesel and kerosene on November 4 for the greater national interests after considering overall perspectives though diesel price in Bangladesh is still lower than other neighboring countries.

He said every litre diesel price was 89.79 rupees or Tk 104 in Kolkata today. The matter of entering of huge number of freights through 26 land ports every day to Bangladesh should also be considered as there is risk of smuggling too, he mentioned.

The state minister underscored the need for going towards using of electric vehicles. If eclectic public transports can be used, eco-friendly transportation would be ensured, he said.

Electric vehicle engine is more capable and cost-effective and if electric vehicle can be used, it would reduce costs of fuel imports too, he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / Fuel Price / Fuel price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

2d | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

2d | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

2d | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club