Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

Energy

Eyamin Sajid
22 April, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 10:18 pm

Related News

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

Eyamin Sajid
22 April, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 10:18 pm
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Along with importing electricity from India, Bangladesh is now planning to enter into the cross-border exchange of electricity infrastructure through the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) to export its surplus power.

The move will help both countries, especially Bangladesh to ensure power supply security as it will empower the country to exchange – buying and selling – its resources when capacity remains unused because of low demand in winter.

Senior government officials of both the countries are currently working on the details of the plan, reports Times of India.

Confirming the matter, Md Habibur Rahman, secretary of Power Division at the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, said the government has sent a proposal to the Indian Energy Exchange in this regard.

"At present, we are importing electricity from India on a contract basis where we are only entitled to buy power, not to sell. But, now we are also planning to sell our surplus electricity during winter when our demand falls," he said.

"The matter is now under process," Habibur added.

As part of the power sector master plans, Bangladesh started cross-border energy trade with neighbouring India in 2013 with only 500 megawatts of electricity import.

Over the years, electricity import from India has climbed up to 1,160MW which is around 10% of Bangladesh's total power consumption.

Every year, Bangladesh pays around Tk5,000 crore to India for importing electricity through cross-border transmission lines.

Nepal, Bhutan, and other neighbouring countries buy and sell electricity across borders with India through the Indian Energy Exchange.

Bangladesh has been concerned with its surplus power during winter, which has resulted in huge operational losses to the Bangladesh Power Development Board.

The amount of unused power in winter reaches a maximum of 60% of the total grid power generation capacity, which is 22,348MW.

Thus, the electricity exchange among neighbouring countries could be a boon for Bangladesh, say BPDB officials.

Bangladesh / Top News

Electricity / power / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Best Ramadan deals around town

Best Ramadan deals around town

9h | Food
As flash flood inundates haors, Boro crop worth hundreds of crores of Taka is lost. Photo: Collected

Our agro-economic practices need to change as rainfall pattern changes

9h | Panorama
5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

11h | Food
Borac Energia’s e-bikes can run for 150 km before it needs to be recharged. Photo: Noor A Alam

Borac Energia: A dream venture to produce recycled Li-Ion batteries and build e-bikes

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

1d | Videos
How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

1d | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

1d | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?