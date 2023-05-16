Bangladesh, Nepal to hold talks on dedicated cross-border power lines via India

Bangladesh and Nepal are set to engage in discussions regarding two potential options for dedicated cross-border transmission lines, with the approval of India being a crucial factor in determining the viability of connectivity between the two countries, reports The Kathmandu Post.

In addition to requesting India's permission to utilise its existing transmission line infrastructure for supplying 40-50MW of Nepal's power to Bangladesh, Nepal and Bangladesh are keen on establishing a dedicated transmission line passing through Indian territory.

The two nations have identified two routes for the dedicated transmission line via India, which will be deliberated during the fifth joint-secretary-level joint working group and secretary-level joint steering committee meetings. These meetings started on Monday (15 May) in Bangladesh.

Madhu Bhetuwal, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, who is part of the Nepali delegation, stated, "There will be a discussion on constructing a dedicated transmission line over the Indian territory. The two countries will discuss ways to involve India in the dedicated power line while also utilising its existing power line for power trade."

The proposed transmission routes include Anarmari (Nepal) to Panchagarh (Bangladesh), spanning a total length of 49km. Should this transmission line be constructed, it would require utilizing 24km of Indian territory, as reported by the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited during a presentation.

Another proposed route is from Anarmari (Nepal) to Thakurgaon (Bangladesh), covering a distance of 83km. Constructing the transmission line along this alignment would necessitate the utilisation of 33km of Indian territory.

"The joint technical team of the two countries identified these routes," stated Dirghayu Kumar Shrestha, chief of the transmission directorate at Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

The NEA has identified a 132kV substation in the Anarmani area of Jhapa, but due to its low capacity, it cannot support the transmission of more than 150MW of electricity. As a result, Nepali authorities are planning to extend the under-construction 400KV Hetauda-Bardibas-Inaruwa Transmission Line to Anarmani.

The NEA has conducted a survey, with support from the World Bank (WB), to finalise the route for extending the 400kV transmission line from Inaruwa to Anarmani.

Despite discussions on the dedicated transmission line, no concrete decisions have been made regarding its implementation, according to Shrestha, added The Kathmandu Post report.

Apart from the dedicated transmission lines, Nepal is also considering enhancing the capacity of existing transmission infrastructure to facilitate increased power trade between Nepal and Bangladesh through India.

During the fourth joint working group and joint steering committee meeting held in August of the previous year in Kathmandu, Bangladesh and Nepal had agreed to request India to permit the export of 40 to 50MW of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh in the initial phase using the high-voltage Baharampur-Bheramara cross-border transmission link.

Initially, some 40MW-50MW of electricity will be exported from Nepal through the Baharampur-Bheramara line to Bangladesh.

As per the agreement, the NEA and the Bangladesh Power Development Board will request a trilateral energy sales and purchase agreement involving India's NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam, which serves as the nodal agency for bilateral electricity trade.

During a joint meeting between Nepal and India held in February of this year, both countries agreed that India would grant approval once Nepal submits the proposal and details of the project for selling power to Bangladesh through India's existing transmission infrastructure.