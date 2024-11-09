Bangladesh needs smart grid system to keep power supply stable: Energy adviser

Energy Adviser Dr Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan spoke at a seminar titled ‘The Role of Smart Grid in the Future Power System’ at the United International University (UIU) in the city on Saturday (9 November). Photo: UNB

The power transmission system has been facing new kinds of challenges as electricity consumption has radically changed over the years, Energy Adviser Dr Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan said today (9 November).

"To address the challenges, we need to go for a smart grid system which will help keep stability in power supply," he said while addressing a seminar titled 'The Role of Smart Grid in the Future Power System' at the United International University (UIU) in the city.

Chinese technology giant Huawei and the Centre for Energy Research (CER) of UIU jointly organised the seminar on the occasion of inauguration of the first Solar Energy Lab with ESS facilities in Bangladesh on the UIU premises.

This pioneering solar lab will offer top-notch training and research opportunities in the renewable and sustainable energy sector.

Mentioning that the government is introducing renewable sources like solar and wind, Fouzul Kabir said, "Now we need to move towards the smart grid, which we are working on. We are also giving priority to battery storage systems."

With UIU Vice Chancellor of Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia in the chair, the event was also addressed, among others by Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Chairman of Power Grid Bangladesh PLC Prof M Rezwan Khan, and CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd Pan Junfeng.

The Huawei-CER, UIU solar lab is funded by Huawei. One of the aims of the facilities will be to conduct capacity building and human resource development activities.

Huawei and CER, UIU will together develop different course contents for organising training that meet the purposes of the Bangladesh market.

The course contents will also include the latest research and technological development in the field of renewable energy technology, digital power, and smart energy solutions.

Yao Wen said, "With the inauguration of the first solar lab with ESS systems at United International University, we are taking a significant step towards empowering our youth in the renewable energy sector."

He said the initiative marks a significant milestone in the China-Bangladesh partnership as we inaugurate the first solar lab with ESS systems at United International University.

Yao Wen noted that the collaboration not only reflects our commitment to enhancing local talent development through Chinese investment but also highlights the long-standing contributions to the Centre for Energy Research of UIU in advancing the solar energy sector.

Pan Junfeng said, "We see that Bangladesh is initiating extensive plans to transition away from fossil fuels by establishing solar power plants in near future."

In that light, it is mentionable that till December 31, 2023, Huawei Digital Power has helped Bangladesh customers build 600 MW+ Digital Power plants, generating 437.5 million kWh of green power, reducing carbon emissions by 207,867 tons, which is equivalent to planting 284,450 trees, he added.

He said as a leader in ICT and digital power, Huawei and the country's prominent energy research center, the Centre for Energy Research at UIU, can jointly provide invaluable opportunities for students and professionals to learn, grow and contribute to the renewable energy landscape through this Solar Lab.

Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, director, Centre for Energy Research (CER), UIU said, "The renewable energy sector in Bangladesh is rapidly evolving, with projections suggesting the creation of 3,000 to 4,000 new green jobs in the coming years as solar power becomes increasingly cost-effective."

He said the country has seen significant growth, adding a record 42 megawatts (MW) of new rooftop solar capacity in 2023 alone.

Shahriar, however, said there remains a pressing need for hands-on training facilities to equip professionals and students with the necessary skills. This lab can play a crucial role in equipping our students and professionals with practical knowledge in this sector.

Centre for Energy Research (CER) was established in 2010 at United International University with the aim to enhance research in the fields of renewable and sustainable energy, its utilisation and efficient management, and policy formulation through research and development.

CER, UIU has designed almost all the solar diesel hybrid mini-grids for rural electrification in Bangladesh.

CER is also one of the testing institutions of Solar Home System (SHS) equipment in Bangladesh for certification of solar PV equipment according to the IDCOL standard.

