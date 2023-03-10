Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline will contribute to energy security: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Friday said the Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline will effectively contribute to the country's energy security.

"It [the pipeline] will be a milestone in providing quick and uninterrupted fuel supply to the northern region of the country in a cost-effective manner," said the state minister while inspecting the progress of the pipeline at Parbatipur in Dinajpur.

He said that one of the main conditions for development is uninterrupted power and energy supply, which the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been doing very successfully for the past 14 years.

Nasrul thanked everyone involved in the project for its completion before the scheduled time.

Energy and Mineral Resources Department Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation Chairman ABM Azad, Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker were present on the occasion among others.

The foundation stone of India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline was laid in 2018 to provide fuel supply to 16 districts of the northern region of the country. The construction period of the 126.57km pipeline was till June 2023 at a cost of Tk306 crore.

Bangladesh is set to start importing fuel oil from India through this cross-border pipeline which is scheduled to be inaugurated on 18 March.

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, the lone state-owned importer of fuel oil, plans to import around 2-3 lakh tonnes of fuel through the pipeline annually.