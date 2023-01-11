Govt to import 2.04m tonnes of refined petroleum from 6 countries

Bangladesh will import 2.04 million (20.40 lakh) tonnes of refined petroleum from seven state-owned entities from six countries for the January to June period this year.

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase in a virtual meeting approved a proposal of state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) in this regard on Wednesday.

The seven state-owned entities are BSP Indonesia, ENOC UAE, IOCL India, Petrochina China, PTLCL Malaysia, PTTT Thailand, and UNIPEC China.

As per the proposal, placed by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, the BPC will import the bulk refined petroleum at a total cost of Tk18,215.52 crore.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting which was virtually attended by the members of the committee.

However, no detail of the proposed refined petroleum import was disclosed by the authorities concerned.

Normally, Bangladesh annually needs to import about 6.633 million tonnes of refined and crude petroleum of which 5.233 is refined and remaining 1.4 million tonnes are crude oil for a year to meet its requirements.

The cabinet body also approved another proposal of the BPC to import 60,000 tonnes of diesel from India's Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) from January to December, 2023 period at a cost of Tk545.04 crore.

The committee also approved three contract award proposals of the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board for modernisation and capacity building of power distribution projects in Khulna Division.

All the three contracts were awarded to the BRB Cable Industries Ltd. The 2 contracts are supplying 6,650 km conductor and wire (Bare) supply at Tk67.03 crore under Lot -1 and the supply of the same products at price under Lot-2.

Under the Lot-3, there will be supply of 1,200 km of conductor and wire (Insulated) at Tk18.67 crore

A proposal of the Bangladesh Chemical Industries received the nod of the committee to import 30,000 tonnes bulk granular urea fertilizer from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, UAE at Tk150.08 crore.

Another proposal of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh under the Ministry of Commerce to import 12,000 tonnes of sugar from Srinnova Ispat Private Ltd, Kolkata, India at a cost of Tk70.02 crore received the nod of the committee.