Bangladesh to implement 'hydrogen policy' for resolving power problem: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said Bangladesh is going to follow 'Hydrogen Policy' to tackle the power problem which is prevailing in the country.

"The policy-making works (regarding 'Hydrogen Policy') have already started," he said in a press conference here today.

He said the power department has formulated the EV (Electronic Vehicle) Policy for moving into more convenient transport services as soon as possible.

"We have issued gazette in this regard. Now it depends on people how they will buy electronic vehicles," Hamid added.

Regarding solar power, he said if the government wants to produce 100 Mega Watt (MV) from solar system in Bangladesh, over 300 acres of non-agricultural land will be required.

"We need 10,000 megawatts of electricity. If we want to produce 10,000 MW power through solar system, 30,500 acres of non-agricultural land will be required. Where can we get it?" he said.

Mentioning that about 60% of Bangladesh's land is wetlands and of the remaining 40%, 30% is agricultural land, he said despite of these adversities, the government has to take up the challenge because it is committed to render renewable energy.

"As soon as the war broke out in Ukraine, you (journalists) saw that Russia cut off gas supplies to Europe. We are lucky as we produce some gas in this country which is 2, 300 Maximum Material Condition (MMC) of gas," Hamid said.

However, this gas will not last forever, he said, adding that India ran out of gas long ago, but the development of their industry did not stop.

Highlighting the importance of launching hydrogen policy, he said: "Renewable energy can be a solution to the problem (of the country)."

But the country does not have enough land for this purpose, he said, adding: "That is why we are now moving towards a hydrogen policy."

"We don't know, maybe this is the future. Many countries have already started following the hydrogen policy. We are developing a policy. The whole world is now looking for alternative sources." he continued.