Bangladesh heat stress to worsen with heavy reliance on fossil fuel, LNG expansion: Report

Bangladesh's heavy dependence on fossil fuels and LNG expansion will intensify the heat stress in the country, according to a recently published report by international research Zero Carbon Analytics.

The report warns that global liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity is expected to increase by 173%, posing a severe threat to the Paris Agreement's climate goals.

The report also states that the continued use of fossil fuel infrastructure without emission reduction measures will result in a global temperature increase of over 1.5°C, significantly above the Paris Agreement's target, unless they are phased out early.

This highlights the urgent need for immediate and drastic action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prevent catastrophic climate change.

As per the report, Bangladesh's heavy reliance on imported fossil fuels for energy development poses significant economic risks. The country faces an annual debt bill of $2 billion from its mega fossil fuel projects.

The country's plans to invest $16.5 billion in new gas infrastructure, including LNG terminals, pipelines, and power plants, raises concerns about its large and unsustainable debt burden.

Continuing to pivot towards gas could result in poor investments and the wastage of valuable capital, leading to broader and more severe socio-economic problems for Bangladesh.

The report highlights that the increased use of fossil fuel and LNG poses a grave threat to the climate, contributing significantly to the acceleration of global warming. The extraction and transportation of gas releases methane, a potent greenhouse gas responsible for a quarter of the warming already experienced by the world.

Moreover, the energy required to super-cool the gas for transportation as LNG is emissions-intensive, equivalent to almost nine coal power stations in the US alone. The continued expansion of LNG exports and fossil fuel infrastructure threatens to push the world past the 1.5°C warming limit set by the Paris Agreement, leading to more severe and frequent extreme weather events in countries like Bangladesh, added the report.

Bangladesh stands on the front line of climate change, facing significant vulnerability and a looming threat to its population, with over 90 million people living in areas with high exposure to climate change the report stated adding that the country experienced 185 extreme weather events due to climate change between 2000 and 2019.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 7.1 million Bangladeshis were displaced by climate change in 2022 alone.

Heatwaves are becoming an increasingly serious concern in Bangladesh, with the country predicted to experience more frequent and severe heatwaves. These events have been shown to increase mortality rates by as much as 31.3% for every 1°C increase in the universal thermal climate index.

Temperature rise has been linked to increased mortality rates, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and those with underlying health conditions.

Furthermore, those exposed to heat stress can suffer from respiratory problems, leading to reduced productivity, increased absenteeism and long-term health issues.

The warming planet will also increase the health and well-being risks associated with working in hot and humid conditions. Workers exposed to heat stress are at risk of various health impacts, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and other heat-related illnesses.

The report identifies Bangladesh as one of the South Asian countries facing a high risk of lost working hours due to heat stress. At present temperatures, the country loses 254 hours of labour per person annually due to heat exposure.

This figure increases significantly to 573 hours of labour loss per person annually if the temperature rises by 2°C and providing medical care and preventative measures to reduce heat stress can result in significant costs, furthered the report.

According to projections, by 2030, heat stress may have a similar effect on GDP in Thailand, Cambodia, India, and Pakistan.

Bangladesh is expected to face a loss of approximately 4.9% of its GDP, amounting to $95.75 billion due to heat stress during the same period.

These losses will have a severe impact on the country's population and economy, emphasizing the need to implement measures that can mitigate the effects of extreme heat on productivity and working conditions.

The situation is expected to worsen as the climate continues to warm. It is crucial to note that reducing greenhouse gas emissions is critical to avoiding the most severe consequences of climate change, as outlined by the IPCC.

The report suggests reducing Bangladesh's reliance on fossil fuels and LNG, which contribute to climate change and exacerbate heat stress. Renewable energy is a much better alternative for power generation and offers more reliable and cheaper energy sources.

To achieve this goal, the report said that the country must implement significant policy changes and increase funding for renewable energy projects. With the upcoming review of the Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan, Bangladesh can learn from the current global gas price crisis and shift its focus towards scaling up wind and solar power rapidly. The future of Bangladesh's energy sector lies in renewable sources, and the country must take immediate action to achieve this goal, concluded the report.