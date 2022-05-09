Bangladesh has adequate fuel oil reserve: Energy Division

The Energy and Mineral Resource Division has said the country has adequate reserves of fuel oil and there is no possibility of any crisis in the future.

In a press release issued Monday (9 May), the division under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said that distribution companies under Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) are ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fuel oil across the country.

In order to meet the demand for fuel oil in the country, octane import schedule has been finalised for May and June this year as required, the release said.

As per the schedule, fuel tankers are plying at Chittagong port every week while Intern Refineries and domestic private oil-producing plants continue to produce octane and petrol.

The normal average monthly demand for octane and petrol in the country is about 36000 metric tons and 39000 metric tons respectively.

"This demand can be met with existing stocks alongside import plans and domestic production," said the energy division.

Fuel oil is supplied from Daulatpur in Khulna to Parbatipur and from Chattogram to Rangpur by rail wagon.

However, despite adequate stocks in the country, the supply of octane and petrol to those depots has been delayed due to engine shortages and giving priority to passenger transport on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Energy and Mineral Resource Division warned that legal action will be taken against anyone who sells octane and petrol at a stipulated price falsely citing the energy crisis.

It urged the public not to purchase octane and petrol at an excess price.