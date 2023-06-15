Bangladesh has 10-year reserve of natural gas: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said the country has a 10-year reserve of natural gas as 2,200 million cubic feet of gas, on average, is being produced daily in the country.

The state minister made the remarks while responding to a star-mark question made by Kazim Uddin Ahmed of Mymensingh-11 at the question-answer session at the Jatiya Sangsad here.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was in the chair.

Currently, natural gas is supplied to different types of consumers, including electricity, captive power, industrial fertiliser factory, CNG, households, commercial and tea-garden in 30 districts through six gas companies like Titas gas, Bakhrabad gas, Jalalabad gas, Karnaphuli gas, Western gas and Sundarban gas distribution companies.

The country's gas reserve could be extended if new gas wells are discovered, said the state minister.

The country's primary gas reserve, including the stock of the newly invented Ilisha gas field, stands at 40.43 trillion cubic feet while the extractable gas reserve stands at 28.76 trillion cubic feet.

Of the extractable gas, he said as much as 19.94 trillion cubic feet of gas has already been extracted and the remaining reserve is 8.82 trillion cubic feet.

Responding to another question, the state minister said nearly 3,000 million cubic feet of gas is being supplied in a day comprising our local source and the imported LNG.