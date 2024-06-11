Bangladesh govt approves 5-year plan to import 40MW hydroelectricity from Nepal

Energy

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 02:25 pm
11 June, 2024, 02:25 pm

Bangladesh govt approves 5-year plan to import 40MW hydroelectricity from Nepal

The government has given the green light to import 40MW hydroelectricity from Nepal for the next  5 years.

Each unit of this electricity will be priced at Tk8.17, said Cabinet Division Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) Mahmudul Hossain Khan.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) held at the Cabinet Division in the Bangladesh Secretariat today (11 June).

Explaining the process, Mahmudul Hossain said, "This electricity will be transmitted to Bangladesh via the Indian grid. Due to its passage through India, a trading margin of Rs0.59 per unit would be paid to the country."

"We will also have to pay India the transmission cost, however, the amount has not been decided yet," he added

The Bangladesh Power Development Board has initiated a 5-year project worth Tk650 crore to facilitate this electricity import.

The cabinet secretary noted that an agreement between the Nepal Electricity Authority and Bangladesh Power Development Board will be signed to formalise the arrangement.

The commencement of electricity supply will be determined during the prime minister's visit to Nepal, he said.

The Cabinet Committee approved a total of 15 proposals today.

Bangladesh / Top News

Hydroelectricity / power import / Bangladesh-Nepal energy cooperation / Bangladesh-Nepal Trade

