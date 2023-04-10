Bangladesh to get 800-MW more power from Adani in June

Bangladesh is expected to receive 800-MW more electricity from Adani Power Limited in June.

The Indian company started supplying over 700 MW to the national grid on Sunday from its first 800-MW ultra-super-critical thermal power generation unit at Godda in Jharkhand of India.

Talking to BSS, Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain said Bangladesh's grid generation capacity rose to 23,000 MW, while the present demand is over 14000 MW.

"We're fulfilling the current electricity demand from our own generation alongside imported power from India. Now around 1700 MW power is being imported from neighbouring country," he said.

According to a statement of Adani power issued on Sunday, as per Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) annual report for the financial year 2021-22, the total tariff of HFO-based plants is around Tk22.10/kWh (USC 21/KWh) and total tariff of HSD-based power plants is around Tk154.11/kWh (USC 149/KWh), which is far higher than the tariff of Godda Power Plant (Energy cost estimated to be around 9 cents/KWh).

Though at present, Bangladesh has long-term PPA ties with three other imported coal-based generators, total tariff of Godda TPP is competitive compared to peers.

It said Adani commissioned its first 800 MW unit at Godda in Jharkhand of India and began supplying of power to Bangladesh with 748 MW of power.

"The Godda Power Plant is a strategic asset in the India-Bangladesh's long-standing relationship," said SB Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Limited.

"It will ease the power supply in Bangladesh, making its industries and ecosystem more competitive. It is going to be the most efficient and environment-friendly thermal power plant installed in India and entire South-East region and also one of the best in class in the world. It is the first power plant in the country, which has started its operations from Day One with 100 percent Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD), SCR and Zero Water Discharge," he added.

The statement said in November 2017, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) executed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with APL's wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Power Jharkhand Limited (APJL) to procure 1,496 MW net capacity power from 2X800 MW ultra-supercritical power project at Godda. India's largest power producer in the private sector is expected to commission its second 800 MW unit soon.

"This is to inform that Unit 1 of 800 MW capacity of the 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical power project of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited ("APJL"), situated in Godda district in Jharkhand, has achieved commercial operations.

Subsequently, the requisite transmission evacuation system on the Bangladesh side was commissioned in March 2023.

Accordingly, APJL again synchronised the unit 1 on March 20, 2023. The Reliability Run Test, including Commercial Operation Tests, was completed on April 5, 2023 in the presence of competent authority from BPDB and Power Grid Corporation of Bangladesh (PGCB).

The Godda Power Plant comprises two units of the latest technology available in the world, which is "Ultra Super Critical Technology" with latest techniques for controlling emissions and consumption of coal and water.