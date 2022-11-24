Bangladesh expects to import 1.5M tonnes of LNG from Brunei next year

Representational image. A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Bangladesh wants to import up to 1.5 million tonnes of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Brunei Darussalam in 2023, said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

A team from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division discussed the matter with concerned authorities in Brunei during a meeting in Bandar Seri Begawan Thursday (24 November).

The development comes after Qatar and Oman refused the proposal to provide additional supply as Bangladesh has been struggling to meet the demand for fuel in factories and power plants.

The six-member team headed by the State Minister for Power Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid gave the proposal for a long term contract.

However, Yang Mulia Aato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Natsatejo Bin Sokiaw, deputy minister (Energy) at the prime minister's office of Brunei Darussalam sought time from Bangladesh to scrutinise it, said a team member who attended the meeting.

Apart from long-term LNG import, both parties discussed a continuing cooperation in the supply of other petroleum products like importing 2.1 lakh tonnes of diesel on deferred payment.

"We want to import 1-1.5 million metric tonnes of LNG annually from Brunei starting from 2023 as the southeastern nation has agreed to expand the areas of energy cooperation. There might be a 10-15 year agreement between the two nations in this regard," Nasrul Hamid said in a press release.

On 16 October, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Bangladesh and Brunei Darussalam for cooperation in the supply of liquefied natural gas and other petroleum products during the visit of Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah in Dhaka.

Amid the spot market LNG price volatility and growing gas crisis at home, Nasrul Hamid had also proposed Qatar to increase the LNG supply volume under the existing long term contract.

Petrobangla representatives flew to Qatar with an agreement proposal but Qatar denied the offer citing inability to increase the supply volume before 2025.

At present, Bangladesh has a long term agreement with Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited to supply 1.8-2.5 million metric tonnes (MTPA) of LNG annually.

Beside this, Bangladesh has another long term contract with Oman Trading International (OTI) to import 1 MTPA to 1.5MTPA.

In face of the gas crisis, Bangladesh also proposed Oman to increase the supply volume under existing long term but the country declined the appeal.

Earlier, Bangladesh imported around 3.25 lakh tonnes of diesel oil from PB Trading Sendirian Berhad during 2014 to 2016- period. But fuel trade did not continue after 2016 on the condition of having 100% self-refinery.

The six-member energy division's team flew to Brunei on 23 November and was due to be back on 25 November.

Other team members are -- Md Mahbub Hossain, senior secretary of Energy and Mineral Resource Division; A. B. M. Azad, Chairman at Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation; Nazmul Ahsan, Chairman at Petrobangla; Zaved Choudhury, Managing Director at Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited and Nahida Rahman Shumona, High Commissioner at Bangladesh High Commission Brunei Darussalam.