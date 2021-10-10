Bangladesh enters nuclear era with Rooppur power plant: PM

Bangladesh – with the inauguration of the reactor pressure vessel installation work at the Rooppur project – has entered the nuclear era, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today.

"We have achieved a strong position in the world's nuclear age by the peaceful use of technology," the premier said after opening the reactor pressure vessel installation work of the first reactor building of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) Project.

"Also, I want the country's second nuclear power plant to be built on the other side of the River Padma. Land is being sought for the project," the premier added.

She attended the ceremony virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka on Sunday morning.

The prime minister said, "Today is a very important day for us. The day is not only important for Bangladesh but is also for me."

With installation of the reactor in the main unit of the nuclear power plant at Rooppur in Pabna, the country's dream to produce nuclear energy is going to be materialised.

Installation of almost all types of nuclear equipment was completed by setting up reactor pressure vessels inside the physical structure of Unit-1.

As a result, the work inside the reactor building of this unit nears completion.

Rooppur NPP has accumulated the best Russian practice and dozens of years of experience and scientific thoughts and the unique combination of active and passive systems of the power units will ensure safe operation of the power plant and guarantee the planned level of electricity generation.

Development of nuclear power industry will not only resolve the problem of energy supply in Bangladesh but will also contribute to the development of the region and enhance the living standards of the people.

The nuclear power plant in Pabna that consists of two units with a capacity of 1,200MW each is the country's maiden power project of its kind.

The Rooppur project is being implemented by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, which is being constructed with the technical and financial support of Russia.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman presided over the function and Russia's state-run atomic energy body Rosatom's Director General Alexey Likhachev spoke as the special guest from the RNPP Project site.

Science and Technology Secretary Ziaul Hasan delivered the welcome address while Project Director of the plant Dr Mohammad Shawkat Akbar joined it connecting from reactor building.