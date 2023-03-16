Bangladesh could secure $38.44b funding for renewable energy: Report

Energy

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 10:20 pm

Related News

Bangladesh could secure $38.44b funding for renewable energy: Report

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 10:20 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has a potential to secure around $38.44 billion funding from different international financiers against a requirement of $26.5 billion to reach the 40% renewable energy goal by 2041, found a report by Change Initiative, a renewable energy research organisation.

The country, however, received $6.71 billion in the renewable energy sector from national and international sources between 2016 and 2022, stated the report.

The report titled "Renewable Energy Finance in Bangladesh: Prospects, Risks & De-risk Mechanisms" was launched on Thursday at the National Workshop for Renewable Energy Finance (NWREF) 2023 held at the Bangabandhu Military Museum in Dhaka.

Change Initiative in collaboration with the European Climate Foundation's TARA Foundation, organised the workshop.

M Zakir Hossain Khan, chief executive of Change Initiative, said that the Global Environment Facility, Global Climate Change Alliance, Green Climate Fund IRM, Partnership for Market Readiness, Global Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Fund are some of the potential funds.

He said that as per the land ministry, there are 16.86 acres of non -cultivated Khas land in Bangladesh.

"It is possible to generate 28,000 MW of solar power if only 5% of these non-agricultural lands is used," said M Zakir Hossain Khan. 

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, chief of the parliamentary committee on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources addressed the workshop as chief guest.

Stating the government's willingness to implement renewable energy, she said, "We are trying to get a home-grown technology and conducting several researches in this regard."

Among others, Ahsan H Mansur, director of Policy Research Institute, Ahsan Adelur Rahman, member of parliament, Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain, Sharif Jamil, general secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa) spoke at the programme.

Speakers demanded a reduction or complete cancellation of the 11.50% tax on four types of solar equipment.

Ahsan Adelur Rahman said, "We have policies but we failed in implementation due to a lack of coordination."

Mohammad Hossain stated that the government is committed to producing 40% of its electricity from clean sources, which may or may not be renewable sources. He emphasised the need for a coordinated effort to achieve this goal.

Meanwhile, Sharif Jamil said, "There is a lack of environmental impact assessment in every government project, which is turning our country into a dumping and testing ground."

Top News

Renewable Energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

12h | Panorama
First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

12h | Mode
Fishing cat, commonly and wrongly called as Fishing tiger. Photo Adnan Azad

The fishing cat is no 'tiger'

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

5h | TBS Stories
US-Russia blame each other for drone crash

US-Russia blame each other for drone crash

2h | TBS World
Chelsea to host first-ever Open Iftar in Ramadan

Chelsea to host first-ever Open Iftar in Ramadan

52m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

5
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March