China’s CIRE to set up 100MW solar plant in Madarganj 

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 10:10 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State-run power producer B-R Powergen signed a deal with Chinese company CREC International Renewable Energy Company Ltd (CIRE) on Thursday (13 June) to set up a 100MW solar power plant in Madarganj, Jamalpur. 

Dhurjjati Prosad Sen, Powergen's managing director, and Xusen Wang, managing director of CIRE, signed the agreement at an event at the Power Division, according to a release.  

Speaking at the signing ceremony as the chief guest, Md Habibur Rahman, senior secretary to the power division, said, "Bangladesh is committed to expanding renewable energy despite numerous challenges. Our goal is to produce 40% of our electricity from clean energy sources."

He said they are working to generate 1200 MW of electricity from renewable energy by 2030. 

At this time, he also emphasised implementing the new solar project, being implemented at an estimated cost of $170 million, on time.

In this regard, a joint venture company has been formed, where B-R Powergen Limited holds a 30% share and CIRE has a 70% stake. 

The solar power plant is expected to come into commercial production by December 2025. 

The project has prioritised rehabilitation activities. There is a plan to rehabilitate 241 families alongside primary schools, health centers, mosques, markets, ponds, and graveyards. 

Other Power Division officials also attended the signing ceremony held with Md Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Power Development Board, in the chair

