Austerity saves fuel oils, but low rain ups electricity use

Energy

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 12:14 pm

Related News

Austerity saves fuel oils, but low rain ups electricity use

Dhaka consumed more electricity in August than of July owing to a dry monsoon

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 12:14 pm
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Photo: MumitM/TBS
  • Sreda's weekly power consumption in Aug 1,599kWh, down from July's 2,610kWh 
  • Petrobangla works on saving 20% electricity at its Dhaka headquarters 
  • Other public and private offices say their fuel bills in August also fell
  • Aug liquified gas imports dropped to Tk2,823cr from July's Tk2,952cr 

Bangladesh's fuel oil and liquefied natural gas consumption fell significantly following the government's austerity measures in phases since June, but power use mismatched with the belt tightening, show data.

With the initial measures such as using an energy-efficient lighting system, maximum use of daylight and running air conditions not below 26°C, public offices report reducing weekly power consumption up to 54% in August compared to the previous month.

For example, the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda), a wing of the Power Division, was able to reduce its energy consumption cost by 39%-54% in August.

According to Sreda's power consumption monitoring report, the organisation used 1,599kWh of electricity – equivalent to a bill of Tk14,807 – in the first week of August. But the power use was 2,610kWh, or Tk24,169, in the last week of July.

Similarly, the Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources Corporation – widely known as Petrobangla – said it had been able to curtail the electricity consumption at its corporate office at Karwanbazar in Dhaka.

Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan told The Business Standard that they plan to widen power saving up to 20%.

Apart from electricity, public and private offices said they reduced liquid fuel consumption in August in line with the government's austerity measures.

In the wake of a volatile global energy market coupled with a US dollar shortage, the government suspended liquified natural gas imports from the open market. The suspension led to hurting the gas-based electricity generation forcing the authorities to introduce scheduled blackouts across the country to save power.

On 5 August, prices of all fuel oils were raised to historic high as diesel-fed power plants were shuttered. To provide a relief to the fast-depleting forex reserve, the government further tightened the belt on 24 August by introducing a new and curtailed office hours to save power.

A two-day weekend was also introduced for the educational institutes.

These initiatives altogether saved the government Tk128 crore in August for liquefied natural gas import compared to previous month.

As per Petrobangla, August liquified gas imports dropped to Tk2,823 crore from July's Tk2,952 crore.

Reduced consumption and record high prices dragged down the fuel oil sales to 6.28 lakh tonnes in August from 6.39 lakh tonnes in July, according to sources at the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation.

Apart from diesel, consumption of octane, petrol, furnace and jet fuel dropped significantly, said the sources.

Low rainfall dampens power plan

Despite the scheduled power outages in line with the austerity plan, August electricity consumption in Dhaka rose compared to July, show distribution data.

Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) officials said power consumption increased by 5.33% to 65.59 crore kWh in August from that of 62.27crore kWh in July.

Another power supplier of the capital Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) also witnessed a surge in demand in August compared to previous month.

Desco officials attributed the record low August rainfall to the spiked power demand, as people digested more electricity to run air conditions and fans.

Still, Desco Managing Director Md Kausar Ameer Ali credited the austerity measures to suppress power hunger.

"If the austerity measures were not in place, the demand could grow 15%-25% in August," he told TBS.

Bangladesh / Top News

fuel / Oil / energy / Electricity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three episodes of drama serial “Bachelor Point” have been deleted in the face of criticisms by netizens against some inaudible vulgar dialogues. Photo: Collected

Bangla slang in web series: Cultural diversity or deformity?

10m | Thoughts
Bangladesh cannot afford to wait further for cyber security reporting to become a norm. Photo: Reuters

Cybersecurity expertise needs to be incorporated into Bangladeshi company boards

40m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What does it take to get a Chevening scholarship?

1h | Pursuit
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

How to cash in on the sexual insecurities of men

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

35m | Videos
How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

16h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

16h | Videos
Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b

4
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

5
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

6
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run