Asia to drive global gas demand in 2024 as Europe still recovers

Energy

Bloomberg
26 January, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 04:35 pm

Related News

Asia to drive global gas demand in 2024 as Europe still recovers

Overall gas consumption across the globe is seen increasing by 2.5% in 2024, with the Asia-Pacific region adding 4%, followed by gas-rich countries in Africa and the Middle East, the International Energy Agency said in a report on Friday.

Bloomberg
26 January, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
An LNG tanker in Futtsu, Japan.Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg
An LNG tanker in Futtsu, Japan.Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

Asia will be the main driver of an expected growth in global natural gas demand this year, as Europe will be slow to recover after its use of the fuel hit the lowest level in nearly three decades.

Overall gas consumption across the globe is seen increasing by 2.5% in 2024, with the Asia-Pacific region adding 4%, followed by gas-rich countries in Africa and the Middle East, the International Energy Agency said in a report on Friday.

Europe's fuel usage is forecast to grow by 3% year-on-year, but that would still be way below the levels before the energy crisis which last year cut demand on the continent to the lowest since 1995.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While demand is improving globally, with European and Asian prices continuing their fall from crisis peaks reached in 2022, a "high level of uncertainty" still dominates the forecasts, the IEA said. Geopolitical tensions and more frequent extreme weather events "could contribute to tighter market conditions and price volatility."

Last year, Europe benefited from a record boost in renewable power generation and its industries recovered gas usage only marginally, according to the report. Gas burn in the power sector will continue to fall this year — by about 10% - partially offsetting possibly higher gas usage by households and businesses.

The IEA's forecast assumes that Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe will remain close to last year's levels, "albeit their profile remains a major uncertainty." LNG imports — which accounted for a record 37% of Europe's supply last year, replacing much of Russian gas — are expected to increase only slightly as a growth in global capacities is capped this year.

Top News / World+Biz

Gas / 2024 / Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin (in the middle) with the represantatives of Vega Thai. Photo: Courtesy

Amlaki launches collagen drink

7h | Mode
Influencer Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty in printed Co-Ords by Samrin Hassan. Photo: Courtesy

Co-ords: Elevated casuals, fun formals

8h | Mode
The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

10h | Features
Although Mishu started the work with his own funding, many people later extended their help by donating toys. Photo: Collected

Morshed Mishu and his wall of toys

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

1h | Videos
Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

20h | Videos
Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

20h | Videos
The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

1d | Videos