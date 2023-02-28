Another shock for consumers as retail power price hiked by 5%

Energy

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 08:47 pm

Related News

Another shock for consumers as retail power price hiked by 5%

The new electricity price will be effective from March.

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 08:47 pm
Another shock for consumers as retail power price hiked by 5%

For the third time this year, the government hiked power tariff on a weighted average by 5% to Tk8.25 per kilowatt hour at the retail level sending people into yet another round of disarray amid soaring prices.

The Power Division of the Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources issued a gazette notification Tuesday.

The new electricity price will be effective from March.

Earlier on 30 January, the government hiked electricity prices, twice in 20 days, by 5% at the retail level.

Less than three weeks prior, on 12 January, electricity prices had increased by 5%. The hike was retrospective in nature as it would apply for the entire month.

Following two hikes in less than a month, the average retail price was increased from Tk7.13 to Tk7.85 per kilowatt hour (kWh) at the customer level on 30 January.

The hike coincides with the International Monetary Fund's approval of a $4.7 billion loan sought by Bangladesh – both news reached the public at the same time.

The hike is believed to be part of reforms given by the IMF for the loan approval.

Top News

electricity price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

11h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble

8h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

54m | TBS Entertainment
Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

1h | TBS SPORTS
A spread of books on the van

A spread of books on the van

2h | TBS Stories
Why Kacchi Biriyani is the most popular order on foodpanda

Why Kacchi Biriyani is the most popular order on foodpanda

3h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion