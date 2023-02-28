Another shock for consumers as retail power price hiked by 5%

For the third time this year, the government hiked power tariff on a weighted average by 5% to Tk8.25 per kilowatt hour at the retail level sending people into yet another round of disarray amid soaring prices.

The Power Division of the Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources issued a gazette notification Tuesday.

The new electricity price will be effective from March.

Earlier on 30 January, the government hiked electricity prices, twice in 20 days, by 5% at the retail level.

Less than three weeks prior, on 12 January, electricity prices had increased by 5%. The hike was retrospective in nature as it would apply for the entire month.

Following two hikes in less than a month, the average retail price was increased from Tk7.13 to Tk7.85 per kilowatt hour (kWh) at the customer level on 30 January.

The hike coincides with the International Monetary Fund's approval of a $4.7 billion loan sought by Bangladesh – both news reached the public at the same time.

The hike is believed to be part of reforms given by the IMF for the loan approval.