Another shock for consumers as retail power price hiked by 5%

Energy

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 11:08 am

Related News

Another shock for consumers as retail power price hiked by 5%

The electricity price saw a fresh hike in just 20 days without any public hearing and it will be effective from 1 February

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 11:08 am
Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS
Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS

Another shock is set to hit the consumers as the government has hiked the price of electricity by 5% at the retail level. The new price will be effective from 1 February.

Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources issued a gazette notification in this regard on Monday (30 January).

This is the third time the government used its newly-granted authority to adjust the price of electricity without a public hearing by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

As per the new rate, at the customer level, the price has been increased from Tk3.94 to Tk4.14

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February

Consumers, already embattled due to record commodity prices following a historic liquid fuel price hike, are now set for another battering as the government announced a 5% increase in electricity prices to Tk7.48 per kilowatt hour at the retail level on 12 January this year. 

Distribution companies had applied for at least a 15.43% increase in retail/consumer-level electricity prices to cover their financial loss against the 20% price increase at the wholesale level.

Earlier on 8 January, the technical evaluation committee of BERC recommended around 15% retail electricity price hike at a public hearing against power distribution companies' proposal to increase the price on an average by 20%.

How will Bangladesh pay for massive upcoming power projects this year?

The ministry gazette also mentioned that the retail price of electricity will be adjusted every month.

Meanwhile, the government hiked gas prices on 18 January this year by a staggering 179%, with an eye on eliminating subsidies and cutting the fiscal deficit. The massive hike left industry leaders and energy experts stunned which comes just a few days after an increase in electricity prices.

Energy and Mineral Resources Division, said the current global energy situation amid the Russia-Ukraine war had resulted in volatility in the prices of all types of energy. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Electricity Prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

25m | Habitat
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How did mud walls find their way into urban designs?

1h | Habitat
Spotify is among the tech platforms that saw record growth during Covid lockdowns Photo: DW

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

5h | Panorama
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

16h | TBS Today
Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

17h | TBS Entertainment
General knowledge "Gravity"

General knowledge "Gravity"

15h | Videos
Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

5
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

6
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz