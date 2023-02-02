Another shock for consumers as LPG price hiked to Tk1,498 per 12 kg cylinder

Energy

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 04:22 pm

Related News

Another shock for consumers as LPG price hiked to Tk1,498 per 12 kg cylinder

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 04:22 pm
File photo
File photo

At a time when people are already feeling the heat from spiraling prices of commodities and the rise in electricity price, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased by Tk266 per 12kg cylinder at the consumer level.

The new price has been increased from Tk1,232 to Tk1,498, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) made the announcement on Thursday (2 February).

The price will be effective from today and will remain in force until further notice.

Just two days ago, the government once again hiked the electricity prices by 5% at the retail level. Less than three weeks ago, on 12 January, electricity prices had increased by 5%.

The hike coincides with the International Monetary Fund's approval of a $4.7 billion loan sought by Bangladesh – both news reached the public at the same time.

Earlier on 2 January, the price of a 12kg cylinder provided by private operators was cut by Tk65 to Tk1,232 for January.

The BERC lowered the price of a 12kg LPG cylinder by dragging the price to Tk102.70 per kg from Tk108.09.

The commission will also adjust the price of other sizes of LPG cylinders, considering the per kilogram rate, said BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil while announcing the January price.

The BERC announces the price of LPG every month in coordination with the prices of propane and butane of Saudi Aramco Company to be consistent with the international market.

Considering the Saudi Contract price of propane and butane – raw materials of LPG – at $790 per tonne, the regulatory commission adjusted the price, the BERC chairman added.

Top News

LPG cylinder / price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

5h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

7h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

7h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

20h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

22h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

21h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane