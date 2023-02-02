Another shock for consumers as LPG price hiked to Tk1,498 per 12 kg cylinder

At a time when people are already feeling the heat from spiraling prices of commodities and the rise in electricity price, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased by Tk266 per 12kg cylinder at the consumer level.

The new price has been increased from Tk1,232 to Tk1,498, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) made the announcement on Thursday (2 February).

The price will be effective from today and will remain in force until further notice.

Just two days ago, the government once again hiked the electricity prices by 5% at the retail level. Less than three weeks ago, on 12 January, electricity prices had increased by 5%.

The hike coincides with the International Monetary Fund's approval of a $4.7 billion loan sought by Bangladesh – both news reached the public at the same time.

Earlier on 2 January, the price of a 12kg cylinder provided by private operators was cut by Tk65 to Tk1,232 for January.

The BERC lowered the price of a 12kg LPG cylinder by dragging the price to Tk102.70 per kg from Tk108.09.

The commission will also adjust the price of other sizes of LPG cylinders, considering the per kilogram rate, said BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil while announcing the January price.

The BERC announces the price of LPG every month in coordination with the prices of propane and butane of Saudi Aramco Company to be consistent with the international market.

Considering the Saudi Contract price of propane and butane – raw materials of LPG – at $790 per tonne, the regulatory commission adjusted the price, the BERC chairman added.