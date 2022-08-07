All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 09:49 pm

File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid

The government has decided to keep all factories closed once a week under an area-wise rationing system in a bid to minimise load shedding. 

"Industries of different areas will remain closed on different days of the week," said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid after a meeting with business leaders at Bidyut Bhaban in the capital on Sunday (7 August). 

He also said that it will be possible to provide uninterrupted power supply across the country from October. 

"The demand for power will come down by October in the advent of winter season in the country. So, the problem of load shedding will be resolved," explained the state minister.

He said the rationing system for industrial operation will save 500-550 megawatts of electricity a day.

Earlier on 18 July, the government announced one-hour load shedding accross the country as part of an austerity measures to reduce foreign currency spending by limiting energy consumption.

The government also halted electricity production at all diesel-run power plants and directed closure of shops and markets by 8pm daily. 

