Adopted strategy to use, expand and diversify RE: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday said that adopted strategies would expedite the use of clean and renewable energy alongside its expansion and diversification.

"In Bangladesh adopted strategies for expansion of renewable energy have been playing effective role to diversify of clean energy use," he said while addressing COP26 Energy Transition Council (COP26 ETC) Ministerial Event in Glasgow.

Nasrul said that advanced technology, research, and financial coordination are needed to ensure massive expansion of renewable energy, adding, "Working together to increase capacity must be required."

He said that Bangladesh wants to work together with the Energy Transition Council and all concerned for the expansion of clean energy.

The share of coal for power generation is decreasing. In the meantime, 10 coal-fired power plants having 8451 MW generation capacity have been scrapped, where investment was about $10 billion.

"It is necessary for that technology, which will need less land for solar power. Large-scale solar power plant is difficult for densely populated countries like Bangladesh. So we have to work will solar home systems and solar mini-grid projects. Two crore rural people were brought under power coverage through 60 lakh solar home systems," Nasrul said.

He also said that biomass energy is the primary source of energy in Bangladesh an important component of the energy supply sector.

"The number of biogas plants is close to a million. Cooperation of Energy Transition will be welcomed for research to generate power from waste, wind, and ocean, etc. The government is also working on importing clean fuel," the state minister said.

He said, "Strengthening joint efforts is vital to ensure affordable, sustainable energy system for all.COP26 Energy Transition Council (ETC), one of the main goals of the Council (COPP26 ETC) is global leadership combining to accelerate energy transitions, and clean fuel to make financing easier. ETC focus countries are - Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Laos, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, South Africa."

Chaired by Elizabeth Press, director of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the programme was also addressed, among others, by European Union Commissioner Kadri Simpson and Ministers from ETC focus countries.