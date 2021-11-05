Adopted strategy to use, expand and diversify RE: Nasrul

Energy

BSS
05 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 12:14 pm

Related News

Adopted strategy to use, expand and diversify RE: Nasrul

The minister said that advanced technology, research, and financial coordination are needed to ensure massive expansion of renewable energy

BSS
05 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 12:14 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday said that adopted strategies would expedite the use of clean and renewable energy alongside its expansion and diversification.

"In Bangladesh adopted strategies for expansion of renewable energy have been playing effective role to diversify of clean energy use," he said while addressing COP26 Energy Transition Council (COP26 ETC) Ministerial Event in Glasgow.

Nasrul said that advanced technology, research, and financial coordination are needed to ensure massive expansion of renewable energy, adding, "Working together to increase capacity must be required."

He said that Bangladesh wants to work together with the Energy Transition Council and all concerned for the expansion of clean energy.

The share of coal for power generation is decreasing. In the meantime, 10 coal-fired power plants having 8451 MW generation capacity have been scrapped, where investment was about $10 billion.

"It is necessary for that technology, which will need less land for solar power. Large-scale solar power plant is difficult for densely populated countries like Bangladesh. So we have to work will solar home systems and solar mini-grid projects. Two crore rural people were brought under power coverage through 60 lakh solar home systems," Nasrul said.

He also said that biomass energy is the primary source of energy in Bangladesh an important component of the energy supply sector.

"The number of biogas plants is close to a million. Cooperation of Energy Transition will be welcomed for research to generate power from waste, wind, and ocean, etc. The government is also working on importing clean fuel," the state minister said.

He said, "Strengthening joint efforts is vital to ensure affordable, sustainable energy system for all.COP26 Energy Transition Council (ETC), one of the main goals of the Council (COPP26 ETC) is global leadership combining to accelerate energy transitions, and clean fuel to make financing easier. ETC focus countries are - Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Laos, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, South Africa."

Chaired by Elizabeth Press, director of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the programme was also addressed, among others, by European Union Commissioner Kadri Simpson and Ministers from ETC focus countries.

Bangladesh / Top News

Renewable Energy / State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

19h | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

19h | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

19h | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends