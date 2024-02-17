Additional 1.6tcf gas expected from new Kailashtila well: State minister

Bangladesh is likely to have an additional 1.6 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas from the Kailashtila gas field in Sylhet, according to State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

"We are optimistic about discovering an additional 1.6tcf of gas from Kailashtila. However, it will take approximately four months to confirm this as we await the completion of the drilling process," he said after inspecting the Kailashtila-8 well exploration work today, at the end of his visit to the region.

Nasrul Hamid highlighted that the Kailashtila field previously held 3tcf of gas reserves, and ongoing exploration endeavours are expected to increase this reserve further.

"Importing the same amount of gas costs Tk60 per unit, while domestically produced gas costs only Tk4 unit. We can ensure substantial savings by reducing gas imports by 23%," he said.

Addressing the officials there, the state minister urged them to instigate initiatives, underlining the ministry's priority of assessing and rewarding capabilities rather than initiating projects.

"Sylhet's gas field has demonstrated significant progress and has undertaken additional projects," he praised, expressing hope for similar advancements by others to bolster the sector.

Mizanur Rahman, managing director of Sylhet Gas Fields Limited, said, "Before Kailashtila-8, we have drilled seven wells, all of which yielded gas. With the current drilling reaching 3,500 meters, we anticipate discovering over 1tcf of gas."

The drilling of the Kailashtila-8 well began on 11 January, and it is expected to be completed within 120 days.

This well is being dug by the state-owned company BAPEX (Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd).

During his three-day tour to Sylhet, the Minister visited several gas fields and processing plants, inaugurated the Model Petrol Pump, and launched a gas supply pipeline project.

Earlier this morning, the state minister inaugurated a Bangabandhu corner and data centre for prepaid meter project while visiting the head office of Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Limited.

At the time, he was accompanied by local Member of Parliament (MP) Nurul Islam Nahid among others.

To address soaring gas demand and a desire to reduce dependence on expensive LNG imports amid dollar shortage, state-owned Petrobangla has laid out an ambitious plan to significantly boost domestic gas production, which includes drilling 100 new and old wells between 2025 and 2028.

Petrobangla is currently implementing another project for drilling 48 exploratory, development, and work-over wells to boost gas production by an additional 618mmcfd. Of these wells, the drilling of 23 will be handled by the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (Bapex), while work on the remaining 25 will be outsourced.

