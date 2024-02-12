ADB can help build power markets to facilitate electricity sales: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and ADB South Asia Director General Takeo Konishi at the Secretariat on 12 February. Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and ADB South Asia Director General Takeo Konishi at the Secretariat on 12 February. Photo: Courtesy

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) can assist Bangladesh in more projects as the country eyes exporting power and importing fuel, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (12 February).

"The number of projects aided by the ADB should increase in Bangladesh… Power can be exported to Nepal or Bhutan in winter. Moreover, we have a plan to import about 9,000 megawatts of electricity in the future. A good consultant is needed to determine the true cost of fuel. The ADB can assist in this regard," the minister told reporters at the Secretariat.

After a meeting with ADB South Asia Director General Takeo Konishi, Nasrul Hamid said, "There will be a good outcome if we [Bangladesh and the ADB] work together in the development of technology and the construction of a common data centre."

Noting that special importance is being given to participation of the government, private individuals or institutions for maximum utilisation of Bangladesh's resources, Nasrul further said bonds are being issued to reduce government subsidies. 

"Initiatives are being taken to convert 13 lakh diesel pumps into solar pumps," he added.

During the meeting, both parties discussed various issues related to mutual interests.

ADB South Asia Director General Takeo Konishi discussed increasing the participation of the private sector in energy transition, financing for establishing roadmaps in electric vehicles, energy efficiency and solar irrigation, regional interconnection and project readiness.

The ADB is financing seven projects worth $2.57 billion in total in the power sector. 

Among others, ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting was also present during the meeting.

