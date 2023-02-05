Adani’s power to come to Bangladesh in first week of March: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said that the electricity under the agreement with India's Adani's power will come into Bangladesh in the first week of March.

"There is no concern about Adani's electricity import and discussion on Adani's power is baseless," he told the journalist at his ministry conference room.

Nasrul Hamid said Bangladesh will get the electricity from the Indian company at competitive market price, adding, "There is no doubt about this. 750 MW power will come from the first unit in March. Another 750 MW of power will come from the second unit of Adani's power in April."

"There is nothing to worry about the electricity supply during the coming irrigation season. Several coal based power plants will come into production soon," he said.

The state minister said Rampal Power Plant has already come into production, while SS Power and Barisal Power Plant will come in generation soon.

"Efforts have been made to keep the supply of electricity normal. There is nothing to be panicked about the power supply during the irrigation season," he added.

Nasrul Hamid informed about the import of eight cargos of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from sport market, while LNG import is going on so gas supply is being increased.

In March, 750 MW electricity from Adani Power Plant in Jharkhand in West Bengal will connect to the national grid.

Earlier, Bangladesh Power Development Board signed an agreement with Adani Group for importing electricity from Jharkhand, India. As per the agreement Adani group has been constructing a 1600 MW power plant having two units with 800 MW generation capacities each at Godda, in Jhadkhand.

Later, Adani group constructed a dedicated transmission line to supply electricity from India to Bangladesh.

