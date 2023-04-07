Adani's 25-year-power deal with Bangladesh takes effect Thursday

Energy

Eyamin Sajid
07 April, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 09:30 pm

Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

India conglomerate Adani Group's 25-year- long controversial power deal with Bangladesh began its journey from Thursday as the state-owned Power Development Board (BPDB) issued the commercial operation date (CoD) to the unit-1 of the Adani Godda 1600MW thermal plant on 6 April. 

Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited (APJL), the owner of the Godda 1600 MW Thermal plant, got the CoD after a 14-day reliability test that ended on Thursday, said officials at BPDB and Adani. 

Reliability test is the continuous uninterrupted operation of the entire facility for 72 hours at maximum load which the Adani Godda plant conducted in presence of a technical committee of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB).

BPDB issued the CoD to Adani Godda plant based on the reliability test report by the technical committee that returned home from Godda plant facilities on Monday.

Meanwhile, APJL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited, wrote to the National Stock Exchange of  India Limited informing the development 

Signed by APJL's  Company Secretary Deepak S Pandya, the letter  inform the NSEI that 
Unit 2 of 800 MW is in an advanced stage of completion and is expected to be 
commissioned soon. 

Earlier on 9 March, the first unit of Adani's Godda 1,600MW Thermal Power Plant was synchronised with the transmission line of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.

The first unit has the capacity to generate around 750MW electricity but the plant is currently ready to supply around 660MW, said the source.

A controversy over the Adani power plant surfaced when it asked for a power supply order from Bangladesh which BPDB officials found unprecedentedly higher than the cost of coal with the same heating value that has been used in the Payra 1,320MW Thermal Power Plant built in Patuakhali of Barishal.

In a statement issued on 2 April, however, Adani Bangladesh officials claimed that the cost of their power plant electricity will not be higher than other coal plants in Bangladesh -- namely Payra, Rampal and Matarbari Thermal Power plants.  

As per the deal, Bangladesh has to take at least 34% of the installed capacity of Adani's power plants throughout a year. Bangladesh will have to pay Adani the entire price of the coal that will be used for 34% of electricity generation. It will also have to pay for transportation and port charges.

None of Bangladesh's five coal-based ultra-supercritical power plants meet these conditions. Specifically, for power plants such as Payra and Rampal, the Power Development Board (PDB) only pays for the coal used to generate electricity.

Adani's only capacity payment per unit of electricity will be 5.0969 cents, Tk5.4027 in local currency. 

Annually, Adani will take Tk6,228 crore only for capacity charges.

