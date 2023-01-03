Adani Power to supply 750MW electricity from March

Bangladesh will receive 750 megawatt of electricity from Adani Power Limited's under construction power plant in Jharkhand, India from March, State Minister for power Nasrul Hamid said Tuesday (3 January).

"A dedicated transmission line has been constructed to supply electricity from India to Bangladesh and it will be possible to get power from the first unit of the plant from mid-March," the state minister said after inspecting the 1600 MW power plant in Jharkhand today.

The state minister further said that the quantity does not suffice in meeting next summer's demand and the government is looking for alternative sources as well.

He said the government is emphasising uninterrupted power supply at affordable prices.

Adani Power Limited is constructing the 1600 MW power plant in Jharkhand under an agreement signed with the Power Division of Bangladesh on 5 November 2017.

The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh has already constructed two substations in Chapainawabganj and Bogra in addition to carrying out other transmission works simultaneously.

Electricity Secretary Md Habibur Rahman and Chairman of Electricity Development Board Prof Md Mahbubur Rahman were present during the inspection.