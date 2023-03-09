Adani power chapter begins in Bangladesh

Energy

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 10:04 pm

Related News

Adani power chapter begins in Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 10:04 pm
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

The Indian conglomerate Adani Group's entry into the power sector in Bangladesh officially commenced on Thursday as the first unit of Adani's Godda 1,600MW Thermal Power Plant was synchronised with the transmission line of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.

The supply from the Adani plant started at 7:38pm today, Mir Mohamamd Aslam Uddin, deputy chief information officer of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, said.

On Wednesday, the Power Grid Company conducted a reliable test on both sides of the transmission line and confirmed its readiness to the Bangladesh Power Development Board, according to the Power Division.

The first unit has the capacity to generate around 750MW electricity but the plant is currently ready to supply around 660MW, said the source.

A controversy over the Adani power plant surfaced when it asked for a power supply order from Bangladesh which BPDB officials found unprecedentedly higher than the cost of coal with the same heating value that has been used in the Payra 1,320MW Thermal Power Plant built in Patuakhali of Barishal.

Therefore, the state-owned single buyer of electricity, sent a letter to the Adani Group demanding a mechanism to make the coal price more competitive.

A four-member delegation of Adani flew to Bangladesh to discuss a mechanism to make coal prices more competitive which was demanded by the BPDB and the Power Division.

On 23 February, both parties sat for a meeting to discuss coal prices and the expected discount.

In the meeting, representatives of Adani Group, led by its managing director and CEO, assured BPDB that its coal import cost will be in line with other coal power plants, said an official from Adani Bangladesh.

When asked if they reached any decision on the coal price mechanism for which they invited Adani to the country, Md Habibur Rahman refused to comment and suggested contacting the BPDB chairman.

Top News

Adani Power / Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

11h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

10h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

16m | TBS Entertainment
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

4h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

3h | TBS World
10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters