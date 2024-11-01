Adani halves power supply to Bangladesh as arrears remain unpaid

Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, on 9 December 2022. Photo: reuters

India's Adani Power has reduced its electricity supply to Bangladesh from its Jharkhand Power Plant by half from Thursday (31 October) night amid a huge amount of unpaid bills, shows Power Grid Bangladesh's electricity import data.

The development comes weeks after Adani announced that it would stop supplying electricity to Bangladesh from 31 October if its outstanding bills are not paid.

According to media reports, the Bangladesh Power Development Board owes Adani Power over $800 million in power supply dues for a period of eight to nine months.

In late August, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani sought intervention from Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in the early clearance of receivables due for electricity supplies.

"The lenders have now been severe on us as we continue to meet our commitment to Bangladesh," Adani wrote in a letter dated 27 August, adding, "I would request for your kind intervention in early liquidation of $800 million of receivables due from Bangladesh Power Development Board."

Besides, Adani Power also wrote PDB seeking the payment in late August.

In the letter, it said PDB should take measures to pay the arrears by 30 October as promised, otherwise, Adani will be forced to stop power supply from 31 October as per the purchase agreement.

According to PDB sources, the agency planned to open a Letter of Credit through Bangladesh Krishi Bank within 30 October to ensure the payment. However, the LC was not opened and the PDB sought more time to clear the payment.

However, speaking to The Business Standard, Power Division Secretary Farzana Momtaz said the issue has been resolved.

"We have talked to Adani. An LC has been opened. We're still not getting electricity supply as per requirement. But there is no problem regarding the import or the payment of the arrears," she said.

According to PDB sources, Adani's 1,496 MW power plant in Jharkhand is currently generating about 700 MW of electricity from one unit after Adani's one unit stopped production on Thursday, resulting in over 1,600 megawatts of power shortage last night.

Today (1 November), the power shortage was 933 MW.