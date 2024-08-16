Adani continues to supply electricity to Bangladesh as per demand

Energy

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 12:24 am

Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

Adani Power supplied above 750MW to Bangladesh on Wednesday and 769MW on Thursday (15 August) as per the country's demand. 

The power is being supplied from an alternative unit as one unit of the Adani Power plant had to be shut down on 13 August due to technical issues, Adani's spokesperson based in Bangladesh confirmed the matter to The Business Standard in the evening. 

Following the closure, Adani maintained the standard communications protocol with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and the Power Grid Company Bangladesh (PGCB), the Adani official said. 

"Although it is unwanted, technical faults sometimes interrupt the operations of power plants across the globe, including the ones in Bangladesh being operated by local or foreign companies. Thus, excess capacity is built into the system to supply uninterrupted power. 

"We regret any inconvenience caused by this technical fault. We are working hard to fix the issue at the earliest and restore the full capacity of power generation," the spokesperson said.

