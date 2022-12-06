Access to affordable power govt’s prime goal: PM's energy adviser

Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury has said that the government's goal is to ensure first the access to uninterrupted electricity at an affordable cost with a concept of clean energy.

He made the remarks while addressing a discussion titled, "Investing in Green Energy Transition: Partnership Opportunities for Bangladesh and Europe" on Tuesday.

Team Europe, an initiative of the EU on green energy transition, organised the discussion at a city hotel on Tuesday.

He also urged the European Union to cooperate with Bangladesh through its financial support to find innovative solutions to cope up with the global energy transition.

The event, hosted by its co-chairs, Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, and German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster, was also addressed by Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Additional Secretary to the Power Division Md Nurul Alam and Chairman of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) Munira Sultana.

Team Europe was launched in June 2021, aiming at supporting Bangladesh to build a power system that leads to maximum coverage of the country's energy demand through renewable energy, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption and demand through energy efficiency.

Nasrul Hamid said Bangladesh has been committed to the Paris Agreement to reduce its carbon emission.

"We have already cancelled 10 coal-fired power plants worth of $10 billion foreign investments and are now focusing on developing renewable energy on those sites," he said.

He also informed that the government has initiated a move to revise the renewable energy policy to make it more private sector investment-friendly.

Highlighting the importance of the Team Europe support to green energy transition as part of the EU global gateway strategy, E Charles Whiteley said, "The current global energy crisis, largely caused by the Russian aggression in Ukraine, has affected us all."

"However, in these hard times, we can turn it into an opportunity for a long-term shift towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy and power system," he said.

Achim Tröster, ambassador of Germany said, "Collaboration between Team Europe and Bangladesh will play a pivotal role in a successful green energy transition in Bangladesh."

"Global challenges not only need local actions, but also international collaborations, and broader cooperation. We need each other now more than ever, to make sure that we continue to find ways to push for the green transition," he said.