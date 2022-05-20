9 organisations protest against proposal to increase electricity price

TBS Report
20 May, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 10:07 pm

The organisations said that the government was trying to increase the price of electricity and gas without stopping the looting and corruption in the power sector

Representational image. Photo: TBS/Mumit M
Representational image. Photo: TBS/Mumit M

Nine organisations have protested against the government's proposal to increase the price of electricity at a time when the prices of rice, pulses, flour, edible oil and other essential commodities were going up unabated.

In a joint statement given by Jafar Hossain, president of Gono Morcha, Shuvrangshu Chakraborty, coordinator of Samyabadi Andolon, Faizul Hakim, secretary of Jatiyo Mukti Council, Tipu Biswas, coordinator of Jatiyo Gono Front, Nasiruddin Ahmed Nasu, convener of Gono Mukti Union, Masud Khan, president of Jatiyo Gonotrantik Gono Moncho, Santosh Gupta, convener of Basod, Sarowar Murshed, general secretary of Bangladesh Samajtrantik Party, and Imam Gazzali, convener of Communist Union, expressed their protest on Friday.

They said that the government was trying to increase the price of electricity and gas without stopping the looting and corruption in the power sector. The government has been using the international situation as an excuse to manipulate the syndicate traders and continue to help them in plundering the traders without curbing the unbridled rise in prices.

They also call on the people to stand up against the government which is wreaking havoc on lives of the people.

