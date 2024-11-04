8 million cubic feet gas added to national grid from Sylhet’s Haripur well

An additional 8 million cubic feet of gas has been connected to the transmission line (national grid) from well number 7 of Haripur in Jaintapur Upazila, Sylhet.

A test gas connection was provided from the well to the national transmission line at 3:15pm on Monday (4 November).

Md Mizanur Rahman, managing director of Sylhet Gas Fields Limited, said, "The gas field has already been supplying 130 million cubic feet of gas to the national grid. This amount has now increased further."

According to the official, this well was drilled in 1986. Oil was discovered at a depth of 2,000 meters from 1987, and oil production continued until 1994. Later, a workover in 2004 revealed gas at a depth of 1,900 metres. This well was shut down in June 2024. In July this year, another workover found a gas reserve of 90 to 95 billion cubic feet at a depth of 1,200 metres. This gas can be extracted for the next 15 to 20 years.

Mentioning that Sylhet well number 7 is the 15th gas field of Petrobangla, he said gas worth Tk50 crore and condensate worth Tk4 lakh will be extracted daily from the well.

On 22 October, during the renovation of an old oil well (Sylhet well number 7) in Haripur, Jaintapur Upazila, two new gas layers were discovered. After two rounds of testing, the Sylhet Gas Field Limited authorities confirmed the presence of gas at a depth of 1,200 meters. Officials said that exploration has been ongoing in the old gas well since July. On 14 October, gas was detected at a depth of 2,010 meters, amounting to 7 million cubic feet.

Then, on 22 October, another 8.5 million cubic feet of gas was discovered at a depth of 1,200 metres in the same well. As part of the test, gas was extracted for one week. Later, the well was prepared for supplying gas to the national grid. From here, 8.5 million cubic feet of gas can be supplied daily.

According to information provided by officials of Sylhet Gas Field Limited, oil production began in 1986 from well number 7 in Haripur, Jaintapur. This time, gas has been found in two layers of the old well. So far, 130 million cubic feet of gas has been supplied to the national grid from Sylhet, which is now increasing further.

Notably, BAPEX, the domestic oil and gas production company, has already drilled and extracted gas from 14 wells in Sylhet. Of these, two wells are in the Haripur gas field in Jaintapur, three in Kailashtila of Golapganj, seven in Rashidpur, and two in Beanibazar, where gas extraction continues.

