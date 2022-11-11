5,000-tonne vessel with LPG raw materials at Mongla Port

A large ship containing a consignment of 5,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) raw materials of Delta LPG Limited has anchored at a jetty at the Mongla Port, which is the first ever vessel with such a capacity anchored at the port.

Captain Mohammed Shaheen Majeed, harbour master of Mongla Port Authority, told The Business Standard that the LPG tanker "Serenity Gas" reached the port on 7 November.

"At present, the port has an average draft of 7.5 metres. We are working to increase the draft more to receive ships with higher capacity," said Mohammed Shaheen Majeed.

Marking this as one of the greatest achievements of public and private partnership, Mohammed Amirul Haque, managing director of Delta LPG Limited, one of the leading private LPG operators in the country, said that Mongla Port Authority needs to enhance the draft of all the jetties, which can help earn more revenue.

If the draft of the jetties is increased to nine metres, large vessels will be able to anchor at the port, which will further reduce the cost of doing business. Port authorities should continue the dredging of the River Poshur, he added.

At present, there are around 28 private LPG operators in the country.

Delta LPG Limited, a sister concern of the country's two business conglomerates TK Group and Seacom Group, entered the 1.2 million-tonne LPG market in 2016.

The company has four units equipped with cutting-edge technology in LPG filling, bottling and cylinder manufacturing processes with brand new machinery and equipment from Chinese, Indian and European suppliers.