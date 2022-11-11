5,000-tonne vessel with LPG raw materials at Mongla Port

Energy

TBS Report
11 November, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 12:52 pm

Related News

5,000-tonne vessel with LPG raw materials at Mongla Port

TBS Report
11 November, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 12:52 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A large ship containing a consignment of 5,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) raw materials of Delta LPG Limited has anchored at a jetty at the Mongla Port, which is the first ever vessel with such a capacity anchored at the port.

Captain Mohammed Shaheen Majeed, harbour master of Mongla Port Authority, told The Business Standard that the LPG tanker "Serenity Gas" reached the port on 7 November.

"At present, the port has an average draft of 7.5 metres. We are working to increase the draft more to receive ships with higher capacity," said Mohammed Shaheen Majeed. 

Marking this as one of the greatest achievements of public and private partnership, Mohammed Amirul Haque, managing director of Delta LPG Limited, one of the leading private LPG operators in the country, said that Mongla Port Authority needs to enhance the draft of all the jetties, which can help earn more revenue. 

If the draft of the jetties is increased to nine metres, large vessels will be able to anchor at the port, which will further reduce the cost of doing business. Port authorities should continue the dredging of the River Poshur, he added.

At present, there are around 28 private LPG operators in the country.

Delta LPG Limited, a sister concern of the country's two business conglomerates TK Group and Seacom Group, entered the 1.2 million-tonne LPG market in 2016.

The company has four units equipped with cutting-edge technology in LPG filling, bottling and cylinder manufacturing processes with brand new machinery and equipment from Chinese, Indian and European suppliers.

Bangladesh / Top News

LPG / Delta LPG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

12h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

3h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram