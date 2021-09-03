5 million cubic feet of gas added to the national grid

Five million cubic feet of gas has been added to the national grid from the Sylhet-9 well of the Haripur gas field.

The gas was supplied to the Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) pipeline on Friday, said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Nasrul Hamid, at the inauguration of a 20-kilometre pipeline from Titas' Pangaon Valve Station in Keraniganj to Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (Bscic) Industrial City in Keraniganj on Friday.

According to the Department of Energy, the gas was found at a depth of 1,898 metres, working over the old well. Gas can be extracted from three more layers in this well and the reworking of the well was done from 1 October to 1 January last year.

This gas structure in Sylhet has 170 billion cubic feet of gas reserves.

Currently, 2,900-3,000 million litres of LNG produced and imported from domestic wells is being supplied against the country's daily demand of 3,400 million cubic feet.

TITAS INSTALLING GAS LINES FROM BSCIC INDUSTRIAL CITY TO KERANIGANJ

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd is implementing a project to install gas pipelines from Keraniganj to the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (Bscic) industrial city considering future industrial interests.

In a press release, Titas said that at least 1,000 industries will be established in the Bscic industrial city in the future, which will drastically increase the demand for natural gas there.

To build a planned and environment–friendly city, different washing plants, dyeing factories, and many other industrial units built in Zinzira of Keraniganj will be shifted to the Bscic industrial city.

Titas will need Tk50 crore to implement the project, which will provide uninterrupted gas supply in Zinzira and other industrial areas of Keraniganj, the Bscic industrial park, and other sectors for the next 20 years.

The project will also resolve the current issue of low pressure in gas lines and create lots of jobs.

Currently, many factories in the Bscic industrial area are experiencing low pressure in gas supply with the industrial area having around 125 factories, most of them run on gas.

Low pressure in gas supply is causing factories huge losses.