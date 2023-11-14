5 compressors installed at Titas and Narsingdi gas fields to ensure steady supply

Photo: Azizul Sanchay
Photo: Azizul Sanchay

Five wellhead compressors are being installed in Titas and Narsingdi gas field wells to increase gas pressure and maintain regular supply.

The installation of three compressors has already been completed. The foundation is laid to house the remaining two compressors. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the compressors and laid the foundation stone through video conference from Ganabhaban on Tuesday (14 November).

Titas gas field, one of the five gas fields operated by Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited (BGFCL), feeds 392 million cubic feet of gas into the national grid every day from its 23 wells, whose gas pressure has been on the decline. 

At present, the gas pressure in the national grid is 700 pounds per square inch (psi), which is 600psi for Titas wells. Two compressors have been installed at locations A and C of Titas gas field to maintain normal gas extraction and supply in coordination with the pressure in the national grid.

A wellhead compressor has also been installed at the Narsingdi gas field.

Besides, two more compressors are being installed at locations E and G of Titas gas field. As a result, the extraction and supply of gas will be normal in coordination with the pressure in the national grid.

The compressors are being built with Tk1,822 crore funded by the government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

BGFCL Managing Director M Abdus Sultan told reporters that the closed wells of Titas and other gas fields are being worked over and some new wells are being drilled.

"If these works are completed, the overall production of gas in the gas fields will increase," he said.

Gas Fields

