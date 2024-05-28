43.09% electricity connections restored within a day

At least 43.09% electricity connections, which were cut due to the impact of Cyclone Remal, have been restored as of 4:30pm today (28 May).

A total of 1.31 crore connections, out of 3.04 crore, were restored, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said in a press statement.

The Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) and West Zone Power Distribution Company moved swiftly to inspect the damages caused by Cyclone Remal and took initiatives in this regard, the statement added.

The BREB has suffered a loss of Tk103.33 crore due to the cyclone.

Besides, Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) and Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) are also trying to recover from the damages caused by Cyclone Remal.

Abdullah Noman, managing director of DPDC said, "Due to strong winds, many trees have fallen on the electrical lines in the DPDC area.

"Many transformers have exploded due to load mismanagement. Additionally, in many areas, power had to be shut down because of waterlogging, which caused power outages. However, by Monday afternoon, 70% of the situation had improved."

Abdullah Noman mentioned that the entire power situation in the DPDC area is expected to improve by 9:00pm.