43.09% electricity connections restored within a day

Energy

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 06:47 pm

Related News

43.09% electricity connections restored within a day

A total of 1.31 crore connections, out of 3.04 crore, were restored, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said in a press statement.

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 06:47 pm
File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

At least 43.09% electricity connections, which were cut due to the impact of Cyclone Remal, have been restored as of 4:30pm today (28 May). 

A total of 1.31 crore connections, out of 3.04 crore, were restored, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said in a press statement.

The Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) and West Zone Power Distribution Company moved swiftly to inspect the damages caused by Cyclone Remal and took initiatives in this regard, the statement added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BREB has suffered a loss of Tk103.33 crore due to the cyclone.

Besides, Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) and Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) are also trying to recover from the damages caused by Cyclone Remal.

Abdullah Noman, managing director of DPDC said, "Due to strong winds, many trees have fallen on the electrical lines in the DPDC area.

"Many transformers have exploded due to load mismanagement. Additionally, in many areas, power had to be shut down because of waterlogging, which caused power outages. However, by Monday afternoon, 70% of the situation had improved."

Abdullah Noman mentioned that the entire power situation in the DPDC area is expected to improve by 9:00pm.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / energy / Connections restored

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

2h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

10h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

1h | Videos
Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

2h | Videos
Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

3h | Videos