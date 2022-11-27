400MW added to national grid through new Ashuganj power plant

Energy

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 12:23 pm

Related News

400MW added to national grid through new Ashuganj power plant

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 12:23 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Commercial production has started at Ashuganj Power Station Company Limited's new power plant which will add 400 megawatts of electricity to the national grid of the country.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources disclosed this information through a Facebook post on Saturday (26 November 26).

Managing Director at Ashuganj Power Station Company Limited (APSCL) Engineer AMM Sajjadur Rahman told The Business Standard that the power plant commenced its commercial generation from 26 November and will continue power generation from now on.

Chief Engineer of Ashuganj Power Plant and Project Director of the 400MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Abdul Majid said that the commissioning of the new plant has been delayed due to lack of gas. Experimental power generation started from 15 November. Commercial electricity production started from Saturday night.

Though the power plant has the capacity to produce 400MW, production will depend on demand and gas supply, added Abdul Majid.

Ashuganj Power Station is adding 1,000MW of electricity to the national grid every day from the previous four and the new unit. 

The current Awami League government declared Ashuganj a "power hub" in 2009 as part of the current government's power generation plan. In continuation of this, Ashuganj Power Station (APSCL) authorities started the work of increasing the power generation target of this center to 6000MW by 2030.

In 2018 Ashuganj Power Plant started the construction of the new 400MW combined cycle power plant. However, due to various complications including the pandemic, the contractor could not complete the work on time.

Later, the construction work was completed at the end of September, but the production could not be started due to lack of gas. Its construction cost $180.325 million.

Bangladesh / Top News

Power Generation / Electricity / Ashuganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

1h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

46m | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Come to Paltan now'- Fakhrul to govt

'Come to Paltan now'- Fakhrul to govt

16h | Videos
Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

17h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

18h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court