34% of customers still lack uninterrupted power: Survey

Although 100% of the country has come under electricity coverage, 34% of customers still do not have uninterrupted power, according to a recent customer satisfaction survey by Power Cell on the quality of electricity supply.

The "Customer Satisfaction Survey with Recommendation of Quality Power Supply including SAIDI/SAIFI," conducted by Micro Industries Development Assistance and Services (MIDAS), Bangladesh under Power Cell management, surveyed 15,245 customers from diverse sectors, revealing significant concerns about the country's electricity services.

The final report, presented at the Bijoy Hall of the Bidyut Bhaban in the capital on Thursday, indicated dissatisfaction among customers, citing issues such as the need to pay bribes for new connections and high electricity bills.

According to the survey, 8% of customers complained about having to pay extra money, in addition to government-set fees, for a new electricity connection. On a positive note, 90% of customers managed to obtain connections without incurring extra costs.

Online or mobile services for monthly electricity bill payments are gaining traction, with 99% of customers expressing satisfaction with this payment method. However, customers regularly voice their complaints about electricity services, with 64% reporting power outages and 34% facing issues related to load shedding. Fortunately, 84% of customers are content with the resolution of their complaints.

The survey indicated a significant decrease in load shedding, from 10-12 occurrences per day to 1-2. Senior Secretary of the Power Division, Habibur Rahman, addressed the issue, attributing the increase in load shedding during July-August to a fuel crisis. He assured customers that their demand for uninterrupted power would be met.

The survey suggested various improvements, such as modernising customer service centres, establishing one-stop digital service centres, enhancing logistical support, implementing an online billing system, increasing the number of prepaid meters, employing more skilled personnel, organising regular monitoring meetings, and providing advance notice to customers about repair activities.

The survey covered various sectors, with 91% representing the residential sector, and the rest from industrial, commercial, and agricultural irrigation sectors. Participants hailed from six distribution companies—Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB), Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB), Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO), Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC), Northern Electricity Supply Company PLC (Nesco), and West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL).

Data collection took place in districts including Chattogram, Mymensingh, Narayanganj, Dhaka, Rangpur, Khulna, and Satkhira from March to May.