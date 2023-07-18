3 India-aided projects to be opened during PM's India visit

Energy

BSS
18 July, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:08 pm

Related News

3 India-aided projects to be opened during PM's India visit

The meeting also discussed taka-rupee exchange system between Bangladesh and India, connectivity, ongoing projects under the Indian LoCs and grants

BSS
18 July, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:08 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant-2, 65-kilometre-long Khulna-Mongla Port Railway Link, Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link are expected to be inaugurated during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India to attend the 18th G20 Summit in September.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma made the announcement as he paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence today.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting. 

Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant-2, and the 65-kilometre Khulna-Mongla Port Railway Link have been implemented under the Indian LoC (Line of Credit) while the Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link is under Indian grants.

Thanking the Indian government for allowing Bangladesh to bring 40MW of power from Nepal through the Indian grid, the Prime Minister hoped that India would also allow Bangladesh to import power from Bhutan through their grid.

During the meeting, both sides have expressed satisfaction over the state of the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India.

The meeting also discussed taka-rupee exchange system between Bangladesh and India, connectivity, ongoing projects under the Indian LoCs and grants. 

Regarding the exchange system, the Indian high commissioner mentioned that two types of credit cards - one rupee and the other taka card – will be issued. 

"Both sides will issue these cards so that people of the two countries can use the cards for their payments," he said. 

The Prime Minister said a huge number of Bangladeshis visit India for various purposes and they can use the card.

Bangladesh / Top News

Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

7h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

16h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June