3 India-aided projects to be opened during PM's India visit

Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant-2, 65-kilometre-long Khulna-Mongla Port Railway Link, Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link are expected to be inaugurated during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India to attend the 18th G20 Summit in September.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma made the announcement as he paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence today.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant-2, and the 65-kilometre Khulna-Mongla Port Railway Link have been implemented under the Indian LoC (Line of Credit) while the Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link is under Indian grants.

Thanking the Indian government for allowing Bangladesh to bring 40MW of power from Nepal through the Indian grid, the Prime Minister hoped that India would also allow Bangladesh to import power from Bhutan through their grid.

During the meeting, both sides have expressed satisfaction over the state of the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India.

The meeting also discussed taka-rupee exchange system between Bangladesh and India, connectivity, ongoing projects under the Indian LoCs and grants.

Regarding the exchange system, the Indian high commissioner mentioned that two types of credit cards - one rupee and the other taka card – will be issued.

"Both sides will issue these cards so that people of the two countries can use the cards for their payments," he said.

The Prime Minister said a huge number of Bangladeshis visit India for various purposes and they can use the card.