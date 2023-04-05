Up to $1.71b required annually till 2041 for 40% renewable capacity: Study

Energy

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 11:28 pm

Related News

Up to $1.71b required annually till 2041 for 40% renewable capacity: Study

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 11:28 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Bangladesh would require an annual investment of $1.53 billion to $1.71 billion from 2024 through 2041 to achieve its ambitious 40% renewable energy target in total generation capacity, estimates a new report of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

The report claimed that the estimated investment is less than the power sector's subsidy burden in the fiscal 2021-22.

It adds that a faster transition to renewable energy would free up financial resources that otherwise end up as subsidy payments.

But the report did not describe how much investment is pouring into renewable energy in the existing fossil fuel-dominated generation regime.

Meanwhile, another report released last month by Change Initiative, a renewable energy research and advocacy firm, claimed that from 2016 to 2022, renewable energy received around $6.71 billion in investment from different funding sources.

The Change Initiative also estimated the country would require around $26.5 billion in investment over the next 20 years to achieve its renewable energy target.

Meanwhile, the IEEFA report finds that high prices of fossil fuels and the resultant increase in power generation costs have led to a surge in the subsidy required by the country's power sector.

For FY2021-22, the subsidy reached Tk29,700 crore, nearly 152% higher than the previous fiscal year.

Therefore, it suggests a path for the country to transition its electricity sector away from dependence on expensive imported fossil fuels and ease its growing subsidy burden.

"Bangladesh's electricity generation model appears unsustainable without a clear transition pathway. Therefore, policymakers should raise their renewable energy targets and reflect the same in the upcoming Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan (IEPMP)," says the report's author Shafiqul Alam, Energy Finance Analyst, IEEFA.

"The government should also translate the renewable energy policy target into a year-wise action plan backed by a monitoring mechanism to track progress," he added.

The report finds that accelerating the transition of the electricity sector to renewable energy can free up financial resources and enhance the country's energy security.

"Our analysis shows that the existing power system can immediately incorporate 1,700 MW to 3,400 MW of solar during the day and, subject to the feasibility of location and availability of sufficient wind speed, 2,500 MW to 4,000 MW of wind power at night to reduce the use of costly furnace oil-based power generation," said Alam.

The report calls on the government to bring in policy changes to promote the adoption of renewable energy. For example, the report suggests the government lift the current cap on rooftop solar installation capacity by up to 70% of the sanctioned load of industrial and commercial buildings.

Similarly, it also recommends waiving applicable duties on fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) walkways, imported inverters, mounting structures, and direct current (DC) cable, ranging from 15.25% to 58.6%, for rooftop solar projects.

Bangladesh had set a target to generate 10% of its total power generation from renewable sources by 2020, which was later extended to 2030.

At present, the country's renewable energy generation capacity is only 3.61% of the total 26,700 MW generation capacity that includes captive generation, imported power, and off-grid solar power.

However, the country now has another ambitious target: to generate 40% of its energy from renewable sources by 2041, when its power generation capacity will be 60,000 MW.

Economy / Top News

Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) / Renewable Energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

1h | Features
The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1d | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

4h | TBS World
“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

7h | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

9h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

12h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka