12kg LPG price up Tk12 in July

With the new tariff order, the price of a 12 kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder provided by private operators has increased to Tk1,254 from Tk1,242.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) raised the price, Tk12 per 12kg cylinder on Sunday, after adjusting for the import cost of LPG raw materials.

BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil announced the new price in a virtual press briefing on Sunday and said the new tariff will be effective from 6pm, Sunday (3 July).

"The price of LPG could have gone down as the Saudi Contract Price (CP) for Propane and Butane – the raw material for LPG – fell remarkably. However, due to the devaluation of the taka against the dollar, the price has not decreased," he said.



In June, the Saudi CP for Propane and Butane was $750 which has dropped to $725.

Meanwhile, the price of Auto gas or LPG used for motor vehicles has increased from Tk57.91 per litre to Tk58.46 per litre.



And the price of reticulated LPG has increased from Tk100.29 per kg to Tk101.28 per kg

However, the government's 12.5 kg LPG cylinders remain unchanged in price, at Tk591.

BERC set the LPG retail price for the first time on 12 April 2021 after holding a public hearing to comply with a High Court order. Since then, they have been updating the price every month.