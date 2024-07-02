12kg LPG price set at Tk1,366 for July

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 04:00 pm

If Saudi prices go up, the base price will go up, according to the government announcement.

Photo: Representational
Photo: Representational

The price of 12kg LPG has been increased to Tk1,366 from previous month's Tk1,363.

The new prices will come into effect today (2 July) evening, BERC chairman Md Nurul Amin announced in a press conference today.

After increasing for 8 consecutive months earlier, the price of LP gas decreased in the month of April. As a continuation the price of LPG also decreased in May and June.

Till 12 April 2021, LPG rates were fixed by the companies.

At the time, the government announced that prices of LPG, which is highly dependent on import, would be fixed by authorities based on the price announced by the Saudi state company Aramco.

If Saudi prices go up, the base price will go up, according to the government announcement.

The regulatory commission has been setting up the LPG rates every month since the announcement.

