The price of a 12kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased to Tk1,474.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) hiked the price by Tk41 today effective from 6pm in the evening.

BERC Member Yamin Chowdhury announced the new price at a press conference today.

In January, BERC raised the price of 12kg cylinder by Tk29 to Tk1,433.

The commission adjusts the LPG price every month.