12kg LPG price increased to Tk1,433

At the consumer level, the price of a 12 kg liquefied natural gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Tk 29 to Tk 1,433 for January.

The price of 12kg LPG cylinders was fixed at Tk1,404 for December

The new prices will come into effect from today (2 January) evening, officials of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission announced in a press conference today.

The price of LPG (autogas) used in vehicles has been set at around Tk65.67 which was Tk64.43 per kg a month ago. However, the price of LPG supplied by government companies has remained unchanged.

Also, the price of reticulated LPG has also been fixed at Tk115.57 per kg.

The commission calculates the dollar price for the entire month by averaging the invoice price of the importing company.

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder was the lowest at Tk999 in July this year.

The price continued to rise since then, reaching Tk1,284 in September, Tk1,363 in October and Tk1,381 in November.

Till 12 April 2021, LPG rates were fixed by the companies.

At the time, the government announced that prices of LPG, which is highly dependent on import, will be fixed by authorities based on the price announced by the Saudi state company Aramco.

If Saudi prices go up, the base price will go up, according to the government announcement.

The regulatory commission has been setting up the LPG rates every month since the announcement.

As per the commission's new rates, the private LPG price inclusive of value added tax has been pegged at around Tk119.4 per kg, which was Tk117.02 last month. As such, the prices of different sizes of LPG cylinders will be determined.

Various sizes of cylinders are available in the market starting from 5.5 kg to 45 kg. Apart from household cooking, LPG is also being used in restaurants, transport, small and large industries. More than 99% of this market is occupied by the private sector.