12kg LPG cylinder price up by Tk12

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) per 12kg cylinder by Tk12.

As per the new tariff order, the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder provided by private operators has increased to Tk1,254 from Tk1,242.

BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil announced the new price in a virtual press briefing on Sunday.

The new tariff will be effective from 6pm, Sunday (3 July).

However, the government-owned 12.5 kg LPG cylinders remain unchanged in price at Tk591.

Meanwhile, the price of Auto gas or LPG used for motor vehicles has increased from Tk57.91 per litre to Tk58.46 per litre.

Abdul Jalil said the price of LPG has been increased based on the Saudi Contract Price of Propane and Butane, the raw material for LPG.

BERC set the retail LPG price for the first time on 12 April 2021 after holding a public hearing to comply with a High Court order. Since then, they have been updating the price every month.

