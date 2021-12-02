12kg LPG cylinder price reduced by Tk85 

The price of 12-kg liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been reduced to Tk1,228 from Tk1,313.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the Tk85 price cut on Thursday.

The new price will be effective from Friday.

Prices of other LPG cylinders of different sizes will be reduced by Tk7 per kg, according to the BERC.

Prices of LPG cylinders were increased by Tk422 in past four months.

Meanwhile, the price per litre of auto gas has been fixed to Tk57.28 for December month which was Tk61.18 last month.

The price of per kg centrally controlled (reticulated) LPG has decreased from Tk106.19 to Tk99.08.

Private operators previously were at liberty to set their prices on their own. But on 12 April this year, the BERC determined and set the price for LPG for the first time, both for the public and private sector.

Currently, the country consumes around 11 lakh tonnes of LPG each year as the usage ranges from cooking to refuelling vehicles. Some 28 private operators are fulfilling around 98% of the total demand.